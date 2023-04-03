A tragedy like Sunday's, holds a lesson for us all when it comes to fire prevention and beating a hasty retreat in the event of an emergency. Civil Engineer Dr Don Samuel spoke with us about how you can make your home a bit more fire resistant and safe to exit.
