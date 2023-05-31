Budram Holass Honoured

Indian Classical and Chutney Singer Budram Holass, is now the proud recipient of four additional awards for his iconic stature in the music fields. He was honoured during Recognition Awards in the village of Cedros, as part of the 178 years of Indian Arrival Day celebrations. Rynessa Cutting has more.

