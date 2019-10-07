A fifty three billion dollar budget filled with incentives was today presented in the lower house in what was finance Minister Colm Imbert's fifth and final presentation before the 2020 general election. It was another deficit, this time, a projected at 5.287 billion dollars. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

Four New Hospitals By 2021

In a major investment in healthcare, the government has promised to deliver four new hospitals by November, 2021, at a total cost of around $4.06 Billion.

IAAF 4x4 Relay

It was a busted budget for medals for T&T as they left with the cub-board bare.

Budget Overview

