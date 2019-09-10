Economist Dr. Roger Hosein says although the economy has seen some marginal growth, economic growth is dead. Speaking on Morning Edition he says he's hoping to get an explanation from Finance Minister Colm Imbert on this issue during his budget presentation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Firearms Amendment Bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Monday night.
To repeal or amend? Discussion surrounding the sedition act has gained much traction over the past two weeks.
Don't call it sabotage, but the Ministry of Education is raising eyebrows as more schools are complaining of incomplete repairs and damage to school compounds.
A bizarre tale of a missing Tobago fisherman.
Did the Finance Minister bring legislation to Parliament to further his own interests?
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Fishermen Negotiating Release of Fisherman in Venezuela
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 10th September 2019
- Gyro Vendor Shot in the Head
- Rowley Says No One Sent to Jail in T&T for Skin Colour
- Surviving Dorian: The Fight for Survival
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 09th September 2019
- What's Happening At Couva West Secondary?
- Marlene makes her first court appearance
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 06th September 2019
- Jhandis will remain