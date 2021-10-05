Where many were bracing for harsh austerity measures in his seventh deficit budget-reading, Finance Minister Colm Imbert once again announced that things are looking up for Trinidad and Tobago. The Finance Minister is projecting strong economic recovery in 2022, which will help to fund some of the budget promises, which include - the removal of VAT on a number of basic food items, settlement of outstanding wage negotiations and stimuli for the business community. Rynessa Cutting has the highlights.
Budget 2022 Highlights
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Money talks... And Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis has welcomed the ideas presented …
A budget that gave hope and yet created some worry; that's the perspective of the Downtown O…
The families of three missing men from Barrackpore are calling on the authorities to help in…
Stakeholders are weighing in on the Budget presentation by the Finance Minister on Monday...…
Trade Union heads are weighing in on Budget 2022, and suffice it to say, they're dubious abo…
The budget is not draconian as expected, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he defends mea…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Schools Not Safe Zones
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th October 2021
- Ship Sinks
- RISING FOOD PRICES AND BUDGET 2022
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 1st October 2021
- UNC: We Don’t Support Mandatory Vaccination
- TTRNA: We’ll Take PM At His World
- New Us Travel Vaccination Requirements
- Mom, Son Dies In House Fire
- THE PANDEMIC ECONOMY: EPISODE FIVE