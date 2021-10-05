Where many were bracing for harsh austerity measures in his seventh deficit budget-reading, Finance Minister Colm Imbert once again announced that things are looking up for Trinidad and Tobago. The Finance Minister is projecting strong economic recovery in 2022, which will help to fund some of the budget promises, which include - the removal of VAT on a number of basic food items, settlement of outstanding wage negotiations and stimuli for the business community. Rynessa Cutting has the highlights.

