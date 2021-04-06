The Buccoo Reef, which is the second of two fast ferries designed specifically for the inter-island sea-bridge is here. The vessel docked at the Port of Port of Spain after making her journey from the Incat shipyard in Hobart, Tasmania. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez were there.

T&TEC Workers at the Northern Distribution Area walked off the job this morning over concerns which stem from an employee contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Covid-19 vaccinations went ahead at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago, as the administering of the covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was cancelled...

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke is tonight wishing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley a speedy recovery...