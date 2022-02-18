Well it's early days yet, but the race has begun towards the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association election. President of the Veterans Football Foundation Selby Browne is one of the first to put his hand up for the President of the TTFA when it becomes due in 2023. Despite the organization undergoing an intense period of restructuring Browne is confident the organisation will be ready within the next nine months for new leadership.

T&TEC APOLOGIZES, SAYS SYSTEM IS RELIABLE

Following the island-wide power outage in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Manager of Corporate Communications at T&TEC, Annabelle Brasnell told the Morning Edition that the system is usually reliable and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

ST. JOSEPH RC NEEDS MORE RESTORATION FUNDS

The St. Joseph RC Church stands as the oldest Roman Catholic church in the country. Efforts to save and restore the building which is significant in terms of T&T's heritage, are still ongoing.

ROGET ON BLACKOUT: WORKERS NOT RESPONSIBLE

The Joint Trade Union Movement is sending a clear message, that yesterday's nationwide outage was not as a result of sabotage by workers.

Speculations were raised that the outage came ahead of government's deadline for public sector workers to get vaccinated.

INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE TO REVIEW BLACKOUT

An independent committee is to be appointed by Cabinet to take an in-depth look into how the island wide power outage that lasted for several hours Wednesday.

The Government acknowledged the event exposed vulnerabilities that must be addressed regarding the nation’s power supply.

CRIMINALS EXPLOIT POWER OUTAGE

While law enforcement sought to keep the country safe during the blackout criminals were also trying to take advantage of the ten hour nationwide power outage.