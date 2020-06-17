Speaking of the membership, Wednesday, President of the Veteran Football Foundation Selby Browne has called on the membership of the TTFA to ignore calls for a meeting by the United TTFA. He does not think the United TTFA have the constitutional right to do so.

TIC GOING VIRTUAL IN 2020

This year, the Trade and Investment Convention is going fully virtual. It's just another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw exports from the sector decrease by over 50%.

PNM HAS 40 CANDIDATES. ONLY LA BREA LEFT

The PNM's public relations officer is tonight explaining why the party's candidate for Arima was screening via video conferencing while in mandatory quarantine upon her recent return from New York.