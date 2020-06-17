Speaking of the membership, Wednesday, President of the Veteran Football Foundation Selby Browne has called on the membership of the TTFA to ignore calls for a meeting by the United TTFA. He does not think the United TTFA have the constitutional right to do so.
UNC is continuing its screenings for General Election candidates this evening.
This year, the Trade and Investment Convention is going fully virtual. It's just another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw exports from the sector decrease by over 50%.
The annual Butler Classic on that takes place in south Trinidad will not be happening this year due to Covid-19.
The PNM's public relations officer is tonight explaining why the party's candidate for Arima was screening via video conferencing while in mandatory quarantine upon her recent return from New York.
Who is being quarantined at the heliport? According to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force...
