For the second time in less than a month, this country has lost another one of its cultural icons

There is shock and sadness today following the death of poet, storyteller, mentor, activist, rapsoman and President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organization, Lutalo Masimba, Brother Resistance

Resistance who had been ailing for some-time died at the WestShore Medical Hospital in Cocorite Tuesday night

He was 67 years-old.

Marlan Hopkinson takes a look at Resistances Career and contribution to this country's culture.

