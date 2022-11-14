More accolades for 16-year-old student of Signal Hill Secondary School Anthonio Hackett and 14-year-old Jayvorn Horsford of Bishop’s High School Tobago, as they were on Monday awarded the Father of the Nation, Medal of Honour Bronze, for honesty, from the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee, headed by Reginald Vidale.
Last month, TV6 highlighted both students, after they found five thousand dollars in a purse and returned it to the rightful owner. Elizabeth Williams visited both schools and sent us this report.