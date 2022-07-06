Contractors owed millions of dollars by the present Tobago House of Assembly are crying foul, as promised dates of June 23rd and the ending of June have not materialised. TV6 contacted Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on the matter and he admitted to delays in paying the contractors. Elizabeth Williams spoke with contractors and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
BROKEN PROMISES BY FARLEY
Elizabeth Williams
