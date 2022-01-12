Health, tourism, the business environment, the importance of foreign direct investment for Tobago and the fight agaist COVID-19....just some of the issues brought to the fore, during courtesy calls the British High Commissioner paid on the THA and the Tobag arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber. TV6's Elizabeth Williams sat down with High Commissioner Harriet Cross for this report.
British High Commissioner Meets With THA
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Health Ministry says, any establishment of a Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund, would be …
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is tonight responding to calls for Tobago's beaches t…
Should workers at the Ministry of Public Utilities fail or refuse to get vaccinated by mid- …
The National Primary School Principals Association say there is still no clear mandate from …
The vaccination status of all Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) workers, is being requ…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th January 2022
- Vaccine Compensation Fund: MOH Responds
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th January 2022
- Contingency In Place Workers Not Vaxxed
- COVID VACCINES & ADVERSE EFFECTS: TESTIMONALS
- Minister On Reef Tour Operators
- MOH Willing To Probe Adverse Cases
- Galil rifle and ammunition go missing
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 07th January 2022
- NAPSPA: Primary Schools Not Covid Ready