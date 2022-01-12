Health, tourism, the business environment, the importance of foreign direct investment for Tobago and the fight agaist COVID-19....just some of the issues brought to the fore, during courtesy calls the British High Commissioner paid on the THA and the Tobag arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber. TV6's Elizabeth Williams sat down with High Commissioner Harriet Cross for this report.

