The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, NIHERST, will be moving to integrate their science, technology and information offerings into the school curriculum, as the need for certain skills, and the lack thereof in the market, have become very apparent. NIHERST, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, shared their plans during a Joint Select Committee hearing on Wednesday.

WIFE OF SRP SPEAKS OUT

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A CALL TO BE MORE VIGILANT

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.