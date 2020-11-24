COVID has taken a lot from us this year, but the hearts and minds behind Believe productions is intent that it does not take our Christmas spirit this year.
The Believe franchise is ensuring that you and your family experience Christmas magic in 2020, with what is touted to be the largest creative production since COVID became our reality. Aptly-named Bring Us Hope, the production will take place over two weekends, Friday 11th to 13th and Friday 18th to 20th at Queen's Hall and will feature for the first time ever, both virtual and live performances.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating will be limited, so patrons are advised to purchase their tickets at the Queen's Hall Box Office early to avoid missing out and the hosts are assuring a safe environment.