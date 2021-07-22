BRIDGING THE DIGITAL DIVIDE CONFERENCE

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are getting a much needed boost in enhancing their digital capabilities. It's happening at a two-day conference which opened today titled,' Bridging the Digital Divide'.
The NOVA Committee of the Trinidad &Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce have partnered on the initiative.
Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley addressed participants on Thursday, pointing to a need for more government and private sector partnerships regionally.
Alicia Boucher has more in this report.