Bridgid to MP's: That's Contempt, Respect the House

A stern warning on Friday from house speaker Bridgid Annisette George after contents of an in- camera Parliamentary Committee Meeting landed on the front pages of a daily newspaper even before the report was officially tabled. She's calling it contempt and orders a cease and desist. Here's more.

Man Rescued By Police

Man Rescued By Police

A Sangre Grande man is on the mend after he was rescued by police on Friday morning. The man claims that he was kidnapped after an arrangement gone wrong.

