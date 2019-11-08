Bridgid to MP's: That's Contempt, Respect the House

A stern warning on Friday from house speaker Bridgid Annisette George after contents of an in- camera Parliamentary Committee Meeting landed on the front pages of a daily newspaper even before the report was officially tabled. She's calling it contempt and orders a cease and desist. Here's more.
