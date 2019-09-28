Bridge Openings Not An Election Ploy

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan announced that in the last three years 22 bridges were completed and there are 25 more to come, with completion dates beyond the next election.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
