The legacy of the Manning name in government lives on with Brian Manning's appointment as Minister in the Ministry of Finance.
And it is not the first time a Manning is serving in that role.
But Brian Manning says he is focused on the Rowley administration's second term in office which he says is going to be about growth and creating jobs and diversification.
This, as he is serving under a Finance Minister who the Prime Minister said is the man needed at this time for that job.
Juhel Browne reports.