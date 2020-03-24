Now President of the Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believes the cancellation of the Olympics was always on the cards. He felt it was impractical to host an event of such magnitude when the world was in a health crisis. However, he believes it's postponement will have a ripple effect on its' dependents in the sporting sector.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Behind the Crime

Behind the Crime

We continue with the second part of our series "Behind The Crime" where we get a close-up t the story behind the action of some behind bars.