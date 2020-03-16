Is the Corona Virus affecting some athletes' chances of qualification for the Olympic Games? It's a topic that's being looked at by President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis. He is hoping that the International Olympic Committee looks at the issue of extending the qualification period for some athletes who may be deprived of qualification because of cancellations in their respective events.

