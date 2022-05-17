A major breakthrough in the recent spate of robberies in Tobago, as a member of the Defence Force was arrested at the army barracks in Signal Hill. Warrants were issued for other suspects and two firearms seized. Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has praised the investigating officers. Elizabeth Williams has been following the cases, and has this report.
BREAKTHROUGH IN TOBAGO ROBBERIES
Elizabeth Williams
