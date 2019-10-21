Less than four months after it was opened, the Movement for Social Justice's San Fernando Office has been broken into. But was it a random act or was it politically motivated? Police are investigating but MSJ members are hoping it had nothing to do with the latter. Alicia Boucher has further details.
Break In At MSJ Office
Alicia Boucher
