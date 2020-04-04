Despite the possibility of a hefty fine and jail time, some people still took the chance to venture into the water at Maracas Beach. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says, it's another area police would be looking closely. Alicia Boucher has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

One of the 13 patients who completed their quarantine in Tobago at Canoe Bay, is tonight heaping praises on authorities there, following her stay.