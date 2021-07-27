Tobago has recorded its first confirmed case of the Gamma variant, (also known as the Brazilian or P1 variant). The Gamma variant is more contagious than the previous strains of COVID-19, which means it spreads more easily. This was confirmed via release from the Division of Health. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Minister On Fatal Fire: Pray For Family

In the wake of Monday's tragic fire which claimed the lives of three children trapped in their burning home, Social Development Minister Donna Cox is calling on the nation to pray for the Burke family.

House Call

Twenty five persons received free sight saving surgery after being faced with medical costs they just could not meet.