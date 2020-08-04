In 2004 after Brian Lara made a world record 400 not out at Test level against England, the late Prime Minister Patrick Manning wanted the recreation ground in Santa Cruz to be turned into a state of the art facility and named after the West Indies legend.
After a long wait, the facility was finally opened today with a ceremony being held, at which the keys were handed over to the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation.
The media was present at the function, with the Prince of Port of Spain, however, missing.