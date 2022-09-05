BpTT Trinidad and Tobago has welcomed the return of one of its drilling rigs, which will be key in the next phase of its drilling programme for small pools of natural gas resources within the Columbus Basin.
Juhel Browne reports.
BpTT Trinidad and Tobago has welcomed the return of one of its drilling rigs, which will be key in the next phase of its drilling programme for small pools of natural gas resources within the Columbus Basin.
Juhel Browne reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Council members and residents of the Penal Debe regional Corporation took to protest action …
It's not something you'd see every day, rival politicians standing side by side to be blesse…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription