The president of the Panorama Steelband Champions, bp Renegades, says the panyard model is one "that has been proven" in terms of what steelbands "have done in working with "at-risk youth."
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne visited the Renegades panyard on Wednesday to get the band's insight about the announcement by President Christine Kangaloo that she plans to advocate for the model provided by the steelband movement in its preparations for Panorama to be adopted year-round, as a youth delinquency prevention programme.