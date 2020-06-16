BpTT - one of the nation's major producers of oil and natural gas....is bracing for job losses.

The staff reductions were part of a plan by ..as its parent company to become "diversified, resilient and lower-carbon energy company".

But now BP says it will suffer billions of dollars in impairment charges and write-offs due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

It was a development that the Prime Minister says should be of interest to the people in Trinidad and Tobago.

BpTT says it now has approximately 800 employees in this country.

Juhel Browne reports.”

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UPDATE TTFA VS FIFA

UPDATE TTFA VS FIFA

It was a shot that was heard around T&T, as FIFA has challenged the Jurisdiction of the T&T High Court to resolve their ongoing dispute against the United TTFA.

SHAI HOPE ON ENGLAND SERIES

SHAI HOPE ON ENGLAND SERIES

West Indies batsman Shai Hope wants to play a key role with the bat in the three-game series and in the process improve his Test batting average.

RESTRICTED LABOUR MARCH DURING COVID APPROVED

RESTRICTED LABOUR MARCH DURING COVID APPROVED

The National Security Minister says there will be a labour march on the Labour Day holiday on Friday but without the large crowds of trade union members usually associated with the event.