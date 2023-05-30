bpTT is hailing the completion of the first phase of its "small pools" drilling campaign, which began in October 2022, a success. The campaign includes three wells in the Mango field, one well in the Savonette field and 3 wells in the Angelin field. The new came today via a media release. More in this report.

