Boy Wins Art Competition

At a time when some young men are choosing to follow the wrong crowd, comes a ray of hope. A form 4 student of Speyside High School, was adjudged the winner, of the Chief Secretary's 2020 Art Competition in Tobago. Elizabeth Williams paints the story in this report.
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The change in the $100 note is beginning to do what was intended from a National Security perspective. That's according to Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who says, banks are receiving very suspicious activity.
At a time when some young men are choosing to follow the wrong crowd, comes a ray of hope. A form 4 student of Speyside High School,
It's that time where we feature our sports personalities for the year.
It's three down and two to go, with Olympic-bound champion swimmer Dylan Carter being our centre of attention.
Payless Shoe Store continued its annual tradition on Thursday by giving a gift of shoes to t…
The Premier League just days away, Challengers Volleyball Club will be hoping to come out on top.