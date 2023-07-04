T&T's Olympic medalist, Swimmer George Bovell III is back in the country. Bovell was on hand as part of a Mentorship Series as part of an International Projects Initiatives Limited program. Bovell gave some words of inspiration to young and upcoming swimmers about the importance of merging sport with life.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Secretary General of the United Nations says in the past, weapons trafficking was seen "…
The Prime Minister says CARICOM has been engaged in seeking a solution for the crisis in Hai…
Denominational boards are calling for urgent change to the format being used to place studen…
T&T's Olympic medalist, Swimmer George Bovell III is back in the country. Bovell was on …
After a month of back and forth between the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Secreta…
A total of 18,797 students wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment in 2023 and of that numbe…