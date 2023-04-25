Well Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe has been busy of late planning for the Youth Commonwealth Games and handing over sporting facilities. She was on hand today to hand over ceremony of the Bourg Mulatresse Recreation Ground. And while the Minister was pleased to announce the upgrade she urged that the responsibility is now in the hands of the Regional Corporation to ensure it remains in top quality.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PENAL TRIPLE MURDER

PENAL TRIPLE MURDER

The country awoke to a graphic video circulating online, of a brutal, execution-style, tripl…