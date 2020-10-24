This country's border restrictions remain but a committee is being assembled to recommend the best way forward in removing the travel exemption system that controls the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago nationals. Elizabeth Williams has more on this announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Borders To Reopen

Crime Wrap

Two men were murdered overnight and one more this afternoon, and police officer recover stolen cash in Tobago.

Energy Chamber On Hydrogen Power

One company in the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate says that there is an opportunity to change the way it supplies the petrochemical plants there than can reduce their reliance on this nation's natural gas supply.

PM On Tobago

Government has been doing all it can, providing millions to assist the people of Tobago, in the revitalization of the economy, but some voices in Tobago only seem to be negative.