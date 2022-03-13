Boodram: They Were All Alive

The lone survivor of the Paria Diving Tragedy, Christopher Boodram is calling for justice.
Boodram recounted first hand, the final moments he spent within the 30-inch pipeline and why he believes criminal charges should be laid against those responsible for failing to save the lives of his four friends.
Boodram spoke with Express Journalist Anna Ramdass on Friday, his first lengthy public interview since the incident two weeks ago.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh received footage of the interview, she brings us some of the heartbreaking details Boodram recalls.