Bon Air Gardens finally gets a community centre. That's after 30 years. And, overcoming a threat by gang members who wanted to muscle in on the project. Their MP is now sending a clear message that no illegal activity will be allowed at the 16-million-dollar facility. Joshua Seemungal has more on this story.
Bon Air Gardens Receives Community Centre
Joshua Seemungal
Bon Air Gardens finally gets a community centre. That's after 30 years.
One El Socorro South resident also spoke with Juhel Browne about the new road paving works there.
The Works and Transport Minister says new road paving projects set to take place across Trinidad are not a ploy to help the government win the general elections due this year.
The national Schools Panorama Competition was officially launched on Friday.
