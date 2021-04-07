Body pains for Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, fever and headache for Acting Inspector of Police Alicia Piggott after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. TV6'S Elizabeth Williams spoke with both women. Here's her report.
