Already consumed with grief, a Tunapuna family must wait until next week to inter their dead after it was discovered that there was a mix-up with bodies.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rush For COVID Testing

Rush For COVID Testing

The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.