More grief for two families in Tobago, as a mix up of bodies at the Mortuary the Scarborough General Hospital, have them calling for answers. For one family the wrong body was buried, while another body is still at the morgue. One family spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
Body In Wrong Hole
Elizabeth Williams
