It's a momentous occasion for the Bocas Lit Fest. The NGO is marking a decade of creating a platform for literary artists to hone their skills and showcase their work, as well as giving them the recognition for it. Alicia Boucher has the details from the celebration ceremony launching the 2020 festival.
Bocas Lit Fest Marks 10 Years
Alicia Boucher
