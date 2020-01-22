It's a momentous occasion for the Bocas Lit Fest. The NGO is marking a decade of creating a platform for literary artists to hone their skills and showcase their work, as well as giving them the recognition for it. Alicia Boucher has the details from the celebration ceremony launching the 2020 festival.

Cycling Team Travels

Trinidad and Tobago's Cycling team are on their way to Milton Canada for the World Cup.

Pompeo Mentions T&T

U-S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo kicks off his TWO Day visit to Jamaica, he meets with regional leaders and mentions T&T in particular.

Rowley on Crime

A state of Emergency will not be had to treat with the present crime surge in the country. This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.