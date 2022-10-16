Reef tour operators in Tobago are complaining that the continued closure of a sluice gate in the Pigeon Point area could result in damage to their equipment valued at millions of dollars.

BOAT OWNERS SPEAK

PATRIOTIC FRONT TO CONTEST 2025 GEN. ELECTION

In 2020, the Patriotic Front bowed out of the General Election after the political leader said the campaign period was too short for the newly formed party to contest all 41 constituencies.

YOUNG SAYS INDEMNITY MATTER SUB JUDICE

Energy Minister Stuart Young says the matters surrounding King's Counsel Vincent Nelson "are sub judice and accordingly it is prudent for" him "not to say much or be drawn into attempts to obfuscate the truth or to jeopardize any ongoing legal matters, either criminal or civil."

WHO DRAFTED INDEMNITY CLAUSE ASKS OPPOSITION

An Opposition MP is calling the claim filed by Vincent Nelson against the State for an alleged breach of the indemnity agreement as the biggest scandal in the 60 years of Trinidad and Tobago being an Independent nation.