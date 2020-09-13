Venezuelan nationals residing in Tobago were rescued by fishermen, after their 22 foot pirogue overturned in waters off Buccoo, shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Elizabeth Williams has this report.
Boat Overturns
Elizabeth Williams
