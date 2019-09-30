An opportunity for T&T to make a mark in technology on a world scale; that's how a partnership between Bmobile, the University of the West Indies and technological Chinese giant Huawei is being viewed. Huawei has signed a multi-million dollar deal for a state of the art lab at UWI. Alicia Boucher has further details in our Tech Talk.
Bmobile UWI Lab Powered By Huawei
Alicia Boucher
