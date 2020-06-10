High Court Judges have been asked to account for the number of virtual hearings held during the height of the COVID-19 restrictions. After being told it comes as per the Attorney General's request, judges are questioning the independence of their institution. The AG on the other hand, denies any interference. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRIAN MANNING CAMPAIGNS

BRIAN MANNING CAMPAIGNS

Brian Manning has begun campaigning for the first time as a General Election candidate for the PNM.

DATE FOR SEA 2020 SET

DATE FOR SEA 2020 SET

Standard five pupils, waiting to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination, now have a date to mark down on their callendars and it's not in October.

BLURRED SEPARATION OF POWERS?

BLURRED SEPARATION OF POWERS?

High Court Judges have been asked to account for the number of virtual hearings held during the height of the COVID-19 restrictions.