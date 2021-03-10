Six families are still trying to process the events that unfolded on Tuesday, when five males and one female lost their lives in separate, violent incidents. One of the incidents was a murder-suicide, resulting in the death of yet another woman by her ex-lover. The grieving families join the friends and family of Amar Ramkissoon, who was shot to death on Wednesday. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Bloody 24 Hours
Rynessa Cutting
