The Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association is set to lobby trade unions and employers to mandate provisions for blind and visually-impaired persons. The further push for inclusivity and empowerment comes as the association is commemorating 75 years in existence, representing the interests of this group.
BLIND WELFARE LOBBIES EMPLOYERS FOR INCLUSION
Rynessa Cutting
