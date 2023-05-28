Blind Awareness

A building dedicated to the visually impaired is to be built in Tobago. This from President of the Council of the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association, Felix Cazoe. Mr. Canoe spoke on Friday, during the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA) hosting a walk-a-thon and health fair at the Esplanade, Scarborough. Under the theme 'Love Your Eyes,' the event was a collaborative effort with the Division of Health. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

