TTUTA is reporting that 70% of teachers supported their call today for a second day of blackout. The call was made last week, and the first action was taken last Friday ; the ministry of education noted then that 55% of teachers did not turn up for online classes. We met up with the Minister of Education around 9:30 this morning as she toured the site of the newly constructed Marabella Anglican school, but at the time she was not aware of the teacher turnout for the day. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

