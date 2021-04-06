A 24 year old Barrackpore woman is the second drowning to have taken place in Mayaro over the Easter weekend. The victim and her boyfriend share the same birthday, and as part of their celebrations, went to Guayaguayare on Monday where she lost her life. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the Rochard Douglas Road home of the deceased earlier today.

T&TEC Workers Walk Off The Job

T&TEC Workers at the Northern Distribution Area walked off the job this morning over concerns which stem from an employee contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Covid-19 vaccinations went ahead at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago, as the administering of the covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was cancelled...

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke is tonight wishing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley a speedy recovery...