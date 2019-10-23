A 17th century Indian form of folk song and dance called Biraha is in safe hands here in T&T. In tonight's edition of Sundar Ratri, reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story of Naresh Timal - the Biraha Raja - doing his part to preserve a dying tradition.

Some relief to some south drivers tonight; as the Ministry of Works officially opened a segment of the point Fortin highway project, at Mosquito creek.

An early morning fire on Wednesday leaves over a dozen people homeless in Debe. Most of them children, one, a pregnant woman.