A US court has awarded close to one billion dollars to the Trinidad and Tobao government in the Piarco Airport Corruption case. This is according to the court's final judgement obtained by TV6 News. Senior multimedia Investigative journalist Mark Bassant has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billion Dollar Payout

Billion Dollar Payout

A US court has awarded close to one billion dollars to the Trinidad and Tobao government in …

Piarco Double Murder

Piarco Double Murder

Another brazen double murder takes the homicide toll to 164. Police are labelling the event …